Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon Capture NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
We have brand new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions for the second time in one night.
William Regal crowned Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez as the first-ever women’s tag champs for NXT at the top of the show. It was then confirmed they would defend against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart later in the night.
At the top of the second hour, Moon and Blackheart shockingly won the titles when Shotzi pinned Dakota after Raquel was incidentally bumped out of the ring with Ember.
Moon and Blackheart are now the second NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
HISTORY MADE… AGAIN!@ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon defeat @DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE to become the NEW #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamChampions! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/QrAp1dhhDK
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021
ALL the emotions. ALL the feels. #AndNew #WWENXT @ShotziWWE @WWEEmberMoon @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/woGubBJyL4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 11, 2021
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez Crowned First-Ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions
One of William Regal’s “game-changing” announcements at the top of tonight’s NXT was that Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are officially the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Kai and Gonzalez won the first NXT women’s Dusty Cup, but were screwed over in their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match last week against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.
Regal said he’s tired of waiting to be told what to do, so he introduced the new titles and is crowning the Dusty Cup winners.
Another FIRST in the #WWENXT Women's Division!@DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE are your FIRST-EVER #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamChampions!!! @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/E7jqHM0X6S
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 11, 2021
Kai and Gonzalez have returned to their heel roots and will defend against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart tonight.
.@ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon just made @RealKingRegal's job 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 easy. @DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE will defend their newly-received #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamTitles against 🖤 & 🌛 TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/gS5gckaGAP
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021
As noted, Regal also announced we will have a two-night NXT TakeOver event next month.
Click here to follow our ongoing NXT results.
William Regal Announces Two-Night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
As part of William Regal’s blockbuster announcement at the start of this week’s NXT, he revealed that WWE will hold their first two-night TakeOver event during WrestleMania week.
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 will air on USA Network on Wednesday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Night 2 will then air on Thursday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.
TWO-NIGHT TAKEOVER. #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Night 1: Wednesday, April 7 LIVE at 8/7c on @USA_Network.
Night 2: Thursday, April 8 LIVE at 8/7c on @peacockTV!#WeAreNXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/d9qv3g95II
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 11, 2021
No matches have been revealed for the two-night event yet, however the two-night event is now warranted with NXT having six championships on the brand. Regal also announced Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are officially the first NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NXT updates.
Results
WWE NXT RESULTS- LIVE NOW: TWO TITLES ON THE LINE, TWO MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS
WWE NXT Results
March 10th, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
WILLIAM REGAL MAKES HIS ‘GAME-CHANGING’ ANNOUNCEMENTS
WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal is here to kick off the show with his ‘ game-changing’ announcements. The first announcement…the next NXT Takeover will be two nights! It will be named WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver
-Wednesday, April 7th – WWE Network
-Thursday, April 8th – Peackock
William Regal’s second announcement concerns the women’s division of WWE. Regal says these ladies prove they’re the greatest in the business, and Regal invites Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to join him in the ring. He says after the injustice of what happened last week, William says he is sick and tired of waiting for others to make the decision for him.
Therefore, he’s made the decision himself, and he crowns Dakota and Raquel as the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions! Dakota says this really is the most talented division in the world…and they went through every single one of them.
Dakota says they dominated the division so much they had to create these titles just for them. Gonzalez says people had better get used to this because they’re going to carry the championships for a very long time.
However, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon then come down and say they’re the first to congratulate them. Ember says if they’re going to be champions, they will need challengers. They believe that the Dusty Cup finals could have gone either way, and they suggest a title match…tonight.
Regal agrees to the idea, and he announces the match is official for later on tonight.
NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
IO SHIRAI (c) vs. TONI STORM
Toni Storm takes the fight to Io Shirai straight away, connecting with a vicious kick to the face as she then charges into the corner. However, as Storm looks to dive out of the ring, Shirai stops her in her tracks, and in the ring, she connects with several big chops and then an impressive dropkick.
The champion locks in an abdominal stretch and follows it with further chops as Storm is then sent outside the ring. Io looks to continue the attack, but Storm pulls her down as she slams into the ring apron and she follows it up by launching the champion into the steel stairs.
Back in the ring, Shirai fights back with several shoulder tackles as she then hits the 619, following it up with a springboard dropkick, but Storm kicks out! Io then goes for a double stomp after Toni tries for a roll-up pinfall, but as she heads to the top rope, Toni cuts her off with a headbutt.
The challenge meets Io at the top turnbuckle and nails the superplex. Storm follows it with a clothesline and a German suplex into a bridge, but this time the champion is able to kick out. The two women then go back and forth with big shots, but Io tries to avoid it by bending back, only for Storm to continue the attack with an elbow drop.
On the ring apron, Toni looks for her finisher but Io reverses with a backdrop onto the apron and she then hits a moonsault from the top turnbuckle to the outside! When Io gets her back into the ring she goes to the top rope to hit another, but Toni stops her and instead hits a powerbomb, but Shirai kicks out once more.
Shirai then hits several huge strikes and then locks in the crossface, but Storm scrambles to the ropes. Shirai connects with the running knees in the corner, but her follow-up Moonsault misses and Toni follows it up with Storm Zero, but it’s still not enough!
Storm then heads to the top rope and looks for a diving headbutt, but Io avoids it and then locks in the crossface again and this time, Storm taps.
Winner (and still NXT Women’s Champion): Io Shirai
