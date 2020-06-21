Shotzi Blackheart On Sammy Guevara Using A Tank Before Her: “It Was A Little Frustrating”

Shotzi Blackheart recently spoke about her popular miniature tank and discussed Sammy Guevara using it before her during his ‘WWE invasion.’

Blackheart uses her mini-tank as part of her ring-entrance and it has proven to be a real hit with fans so far, helping to really make Blackheart standout. However, fans may remember when AEW’s Sammy Guevara ‘invaded’ the WWE Royal Rumble, he also used a small tank, which seemed to be a nod towards the classic D-Generation X invasion of WCW.

However, due to it being a mini-tank, comparisons were made with Shotzi Blackheart, and during a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Blackheart admitted she was frustrated to see that.

“Yes. It was a little frustrating because they had already expressed interest in it before he came out in a tank, and I already had come out in that tank on the indies a few times. So I was like, ‘Man, this is my thing, and it’s been my thing for a while, and you’re stealing my thunder now.'”

The tank has been a big part of her WWE entrances, and Shotzi revealed the process of telling WWE and getting it it onto television.