Shotzi Blackheart Teases Surprises At WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames

Shotzi Blackheart has completed her team for WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames, but she has also teased further surprises on the night.

NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai was confirmed as the final member of Blackheart’s team last night, joining Rhea Ripley and Ember Moon to round out an impressive team. They will be taking on Candice LeRae’s team, which features Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez.

After the main event, where Shotzi defeated Gonzalez in a ladder match to give her team the advantage for the game, Shotzi spoke about having Io on her team.

“I feel really, really good,” Shotzi said. “Io is a champion, she has already won many wars, so to have her on my team makes me really, really confident.”

Shotzi might have got her team confirmed now, but she also teased that there will be some more surprises to come on the night.