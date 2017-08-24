Sid Vicious Says Roman Reigns is ‘Light Years Better’ Than ‘Fat Guy’ Kevin Owens

Former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sid Vicious was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV, and he complimented Roman Reigns, while he ripped Kevin Owens.

According to Sid, Reigns is light years ahead of Owens:

“I think [Reigns] is one of the better talents they’ve got. He looks credible, he looks good, [he’s] a good interview. And if we’re gonna compare him to anybody, let’s just compare him to the last guy you said, the fat guy in the T-shirt, Kevin Owens. There’s no comparison. I think he’s light years ahead of that guy.”