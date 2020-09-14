Simone Johnson Set For Her Third Knee Surgery Today

WWE Superstar, Simone Johnson has revealed on social media that she will be undergoing her third knee surgery later on today.

Simone, who is the daughter of WWE legend, The Rock, was officially signed to a WWE Performance Center contract earlier this year, but it appears her in-ring work will be on the backburner for now.

That is because is heading for knee surgery. Simone noted how this was her third time getting a knee operation, but stated she is excited for her knee to no longer pop out of place.