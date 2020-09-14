Simone Johnson Set For Her Third Knee Surgery Today

WWE Superstar, Simone Johnson has revealed on social media that she will be undergoing her third knee surgery later on today.
Simone, who is the daughter of WWE legend, The Rock, was officially signed to a WWE Performance Center contract earlier this year, but it appears her in-ring work will be on the backburner for now.
That is because is heading for knee surgery. Simone noted how this was her third time getting a knee operation, but stated she is excited for her knee to no longer pop out of place.
so tomorrow i’m having knee surgery for the third time. as not fun as surgery is, i’m looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore✌🏽🙃
that said, please send me video games suggestions, movie suggestions (preferably scary) or anything else to help pass the time
— 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) September 13, 2020