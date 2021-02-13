All six competitors have been announced for the Smackdown brand’s Elimination Chamber match set to take place at the annual titular pay-per-view later this month.

As previously reported, the winner of the dreaded Chamber match won’t exactly be set up for success this year as they will have to immediately challenge a fresh Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

WWE producer Adam Pearce first announced Kevin Owens and Jey Uso for the match as a way to get under Reigns’ skin. Owens has already lost to the “Tribal Chief” in three consecutive title matches, each with a stipulation more intense than the last. And he of course defeated Jey Uso in the first ever “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match before his cousin fell in line behind him.

Later in the night, King Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. The Smackdown main event also saw Cesaro and Daniel Bryan defeat the Smackdown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a non-title match to qualify.

Uso attacked Cesaro and Bryan after their match, brutally beating down both Superstars with steel chairs. It was Kevin Owens who once again stood tall at the end of the night, however, dropping all FIVE of his Chamber competitors with stunners.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place live next Sunday, February 21 streaming on the WWE Network.