WWE
All Six Competitors Revealed For Smackdown Elimination Chamber Match
All six competitors have been announced for the Smackdown brand’s Elimination Chamber match set to take place at the annual titular pay-per-view later this month.
As previously reported, the winner of the dreaded Chamber match won’t exactly be set up for success this year as they will have to immediately challenge a fresh Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.
WWE producer Adam Pearce first announced Kevin Owens and Jey Uso for the match as a way to get under Reigns’ skin. Owens has already lost to the “Tribal Chief” in three consecutive title matches, each with a stipulation more intense than the last. And he of course defeated Jey Uso in the first ever “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match before his cousin fell in line behind him.
Later in the night, King Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. The Smackdown main event also saw Cesaro and Daniel Bryan defeat the Smackdown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a non-title match to qualify.
Uso attacked Cesaro and Bryan after their match, brutally beating down both Superstars with steel chairs. It was Kevin Owens who once again stood tall at the end of the night, however, dropping all FIVE of his Chamber competitors with stunners.
WWE Elimination Chamber takes place live next Sunday, February 21 streaming on the WWE Network.
WWE
Northeast Indie Standout Christian Casanova Signs With WWE
WWE has signed Northeast indie wrestling standout Christian Casanova, according to independent reports from both F4WOnline.com and Fightful Select.
Casanova is on his eighth year as a pro-wrestler, primarily known for his work in Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts for promotions such as Beyond, Limitless, Northeast and Chaotic Wrestling.
He recently won the 2020 Vacationland Cup tournament for Limitless, capturing their world championship. That title, by the way, has now only been held by three people who went on to sign with major companies: MJF, Anthony Greene (now August Grey), and now Casanova.
If you’re interested in learning more about WWE’s latest signee, I encourage you to check out my interview with him from about two months ago, prior to his big win in the Vacationland Cup.
WWE
Elimination Chamber Winner To Receive Immediate Universal Title Match Against Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship at WWE’s upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but it appears the “Tribal Chief” has worked himself into a major advantage.
WWE producer Adam Pearce kicked off this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, announcing that Reigns would defend his title inside the dreaded Elimination Chamber on February 21.
Paul Heyman quickly shot that down, however, revealing that he had worked out a counter-deal for his client. Reigns will instead defend the Universal Championship against the winner of the Chamber match, immediately after the bout concludes.
That means whoever wishes to dethrone the champion must survive the most grueling stipulation in WWE’s playbook, and then immediately survive a match with the most dominant Superstar in WWE right now.
Two Superstars have already been announced for the six-man Elimination Chamber match, as Pearce decided that Kevin Owens and Jey Uso did not need to qualify.
Results
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown! Coverage results by dougEwrestling.
Coverage begins at 8/7C!
IN RING SEGMENT
We are joined right away by Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and the Head of the Table, the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. They make their way to the middle of the ring, which is where Adam Pierce seems to be standing. The “crowd” chants “you suck” to Reigns, but he reminds Pierce that he doesn’t call any shots. He is the sun, and everything orbits him. He says he doesn’t wait on anyone, and that includes Edge.
He says that last week Edge got nervous and scared because he knows what he will do to him. He will beat him down so bad that they will have to put him on a “Legends” contract. He says that Edge waiting until after Elimination Chamber is just a ploy, and Reigns will hold the title until he decides otherwise.
Pierce informs Reigns that he will be defending the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Heyman says that the contract that Reigns has says that he has to defend the Universal Championship AT Elimination Chamber, but it does not state that he has to defend the championship INSIDE Elimination Chamber. So he says that he can put anyone in that match and that whoever wins can face Reigns right afterward on the spot.
He taunts Pierce and asks what he is going to do about it. Fire Roman Reigns? No, he is going to make the match. Pierce says that he will put two men into the Elimination Chamber match that don’t need to qualify. The first of which is Kevin Owens….and the other…is Jey Uso.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Sonya Deville finds Adam Pierce and says she heard what happened. She gives him the idea for qualifying tag team matches, and the winners of each will both qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.
With some quick thinking by @SonyaDevilleWWE, @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 vs. King @BaronCorbinWWE & @SamiZayn will now have 2 #WWEChamber spots up for grabs!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ChJke4v6gx
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2021
All Six Competitors Revealed For Smackdown Elimination Chamber Match
Northeast Indie Standout Christian Casanova Signs With WWE
Elimination Chamber Winner To Receive Immediate Universal Title Match Against Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
12 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Bear Country, Tay Conti & More In Action
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
WWE’s The Bump: Christian Talks Royal Rumble Return, Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm & More
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Trending
-
Results14 hours ago
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Superstars Announce Their Engagement
-
WWE2 days ago
Nick Aldis Discusses The Possibility Of NWA & WWE Working Together
-
WWE2 days ago
Braun Strowman Reveals He Is Currently Recovering From A Blood Infection
-
WWE1 day ago
Triple H Provides An Update On The Status Of Pat McAfee
-
WWE1 day ago
Bianca Belair Admits A Hair vs. Hair Match Is “Pretty Much Inevitable” For Her
-
WWE24 hours ago
Chris Hero Discusses The Shield Rumors: “I Was Never Supposed To Be A Member”
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Reveals That Cody Rhodes Has Suffered A Slight Tear Of His Left Rotator Cuff