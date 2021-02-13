Six-Man Gauntlet Match Set For Raw With Big Elimination Chamber Implications

Big E is ready to move on from Apollo Crews after defeating him on multiple occasions. He attempted to do just that on Friday Night Smackdown by putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against the “King of Strong-Style”, Shinsuke Nakamura.

However, just seconds before the champion could secure the victory with a Big Ending, Apollo hit the ring and attacked him, forcing the referee to throw out the match.

In another tremendous backstage promo, seen above, ‘E makes it clear that he’s not ready to give his former friend another opportunity, even going so far as to claim that Apollo is “not worthy” of lacing his boots or holding his current position in the company.

“This is my run. Confetti reigned down from on high on Christmas Day for me, and I’m stuck in this Apollo abyss. This is business, man. Being cool in the back is great, and I do my best to be a good human too, but for me to sit here and say ‘Yeah, you can get shot number 532 keep trying Apollo!’ Nah man. I’m here for me. I’m here to hold this title for years. To break records.” “This man is not worthy of holding my title. This man is not worthy of lacing my boots, of my position, and he’s hard-headed. That’s the problem. He thinks that you just are good enough, you show up one day and you get title opportunity. He doesn’t know the amount of time I put in. The amount of doors that were slammed in my face, the amount of times I was laughed at to get to this position.” “I was signed by this company in 2009. I’m tired of wasting my time with Apollo Crews. I’m tired of holding his hand, and I’m tired of turning the other cheek. I’m tired.”

Big E defeated Apollo Crews on the January 8 edition of Smackdown after their first match was restarted because of a double pinfall finish. Crews won the rematch by disqualification, setting up a triple threat match with Sami Zayn on last week’s show that E also won.