Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For 2/19 SmackDown

WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for the final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber.

The bout will feature the six SmackDown Elimination Chamber competitors as Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro will unite against Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn.

The promo that ran during Raw teased the winners will gain “the upper hand” going into the pay-per-view, otherwise there are no other stakes in regards to placement in the Chamber match.

The final stop before #WWEChamber features a massive 6-man tag team match on #SmackDown! 📺: Friday, 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/tloZpX6dt2 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 16, 2021

As noted, the winner of SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber match will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship immediately after.

We’ll have SmackDown results posted right here at ProWrestling.com.