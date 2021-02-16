Connect with us

WWE

Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For 2/19 SmackDown

Published

2 hours ago

on

Smackdown Elimination Chamber

WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for the final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber.

The bout will feature the six SmackDown Elimination Chamber competitors as Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro will unite against Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn.


The promo that ran during Raw teased the winners will gain “the upper hand” going into the pay-per-view, otherwise there are no other stakes in regards to placement in the Chamber match.

As noted, the winner of SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber match will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship immediately after.

We’ll have SmackDown results posted right here at ProWrestling.com.

Related Topics:

WWE

Sheamus Wins Raw Gauntlet Match, Will Enter Elimination Chamber Match Last

Published

5 mins ago

on

Feb 15, 2021

By

sheamus

Sheamus won the six-man gauntlet match in the main event of Raw by defeating Drew McIntyre. As a result, Sheamus will be the last to enter the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match this Sunday.

The gauntlet match saw AJ Styles beat Kofi Kingston (who replaced The Miz), McIntyre beat Styles and Jeff Hardy, and then McIntyre beat Randy Orton by count-out thanks to an Alexa Bliss distraction.


Sheamus was finally able to have his singles match against his former friend in the final round of the gauntlet. After a physical battle, Sheamus went over by pinfall.

Below is the updated Elimination Chamber card.

WWE Elimination Chamber
Sunday, February 21, 2021

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus (last entrant)

SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match
Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro

WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. SmackDown Elimination Chamber winner

WWE United States Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee

Continue Reading

WWE

Bad Bunny To Appear On Saturday Night Live As WWE 24/7 Champion

Published

1 hour ago

on

Feb 15, 2021

By

Bad Bunny

After two weeks in the company, Bad Bunny is a WWE titleholder.

The Latin GRAMMY winner pinned Akira Tozawa to win the WWE 24/7 Championship during Monday Night Raw with an assist from Damian Priest.


Bad Bunny will now appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend as the musical guest with extra gold around his waist.

WWE could possibly run an angle on SNL involving the title as R-Truth and/or Akira Tozawa look to regain the belt from WWE’s latest celebrity champion. Either way, expect more Bad Bunny on Raw as we proceed to WrestleMania 37.

Saturday Night Live will air on NBC this Saturday at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Continue Reading

WWE

Kofi Kingston Replaces The Miz In WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Published

2 hours ago

on

Feb 15, 2021

By

Kofi Kingston

The Miz announced at the top of Monday’s Raw that he is removing himself from the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match scheduled for this Sunday.

During a Miz TV segment also involving WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Miz said he is in control of the situation because he has Money in the Bank. After remembering he has the briefcase, he declared he will not enter the six-man structure.


Backstage with Adam Pearce, Miz said he wants to see a young up-and-comer take his spot. He suggested John Morrison, which Pearce said he would take under consideration.

Later on, Kofi Kingston approached Pearce to inform him that he is a former WWE Champion, while Morrison is not. After an argument, Pearce booked Kingston vs. Miz. If Miz won, Morrison would be added. If Kingston won, he would enter.

Once the two settled it in the ring, Kofi Kingston pulled out the victory.

McIntyre will now defend his WWE Title against Kingston, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Jeff Hardy inside the Elimination Chamber. We’ll have complete coverage here at ProWrestling.com.

Continue Reading

Trending