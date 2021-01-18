Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s Monday Night Raw

Matt Riddle’s issues with the Hurt Business continue.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, the “Original Bro” suffered a loss to United States Champion Bobby Lashley and was beaten down by the group multiple times.

WWE has announced that Riddle will team up with the Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado for a six-man tag team match against the Hurt Business. It was not explicitly stated, but a graphic released alongside the announcement makes it appear that it will be Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in action.

