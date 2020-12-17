Six Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash

AEW is kicking off a three-week run of special episodes next Wednesday to close out 2020 and welcome the new year.

Next week’s Dynamite will have a Holiday Bash theme. Six matches and a segment are already confirmed.

– The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed, comprised of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster

The Acclaimed has set the challenge to the Young Bucks. Will they accept?

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama REMINDER: Next weeks episode of Dynamite will be on immediately after the NBA pic.twitter.com/Iasyxk93Ej — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

– AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will be in action

– Chris Jericho and MJF will team against Top Flight

– The Jurassic Express trio will face Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, 5 and 10

– Dustin Rhodes will take on Evil Uno

– PAC returns to face The Butcher

– Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will announce their wedding date

Dynamite will not air in its normal 8 p.m. ET slot. However, it will still air on TNT around 10 p.m. ET or after immediately following NBA action.