Six Matches Confirmed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Sting To Appear
AEW will continue the build to Revolution with tonight’s new episode of Dynamite on TNT.
Six matches have been announced so far with the main event being Rey Fenix vs. Lance Archer in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match qualifier.
Another AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator match will air with Britt Baker taking on Nyla Rose. We also know Sting will appear once again to address Team Taz.
It's Wednesday. You know what that means. pic.twitter.com/Mcv16n2T0K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2021
Below is the complete lineup:
- Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
- Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. Varsity Blonds
- Sting addresses Team Taz
- Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
- Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth
- Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose in a semi-finals Eliminator match
- Rey Fenix vs. Lance Archer in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
We’ll have complete AEW Dynamite news and results posted here at ProWrestling.com.
Paul ‘Big Show’ Wight Signs With All Elite Wrestling To Call New Weekly Series
The world’s largest athlete is All Elite!
All Elite Wrestling announced today that seven-time world heavyweight champion Paul Wight has signed a long-term contract with the company. The 7-foot giant is better known the world over by his ring name, The Big Show, which he used while competing in WWE for the last 22 years.
AEW has confirmed that Wight will be stepping back into the ring, in addition to his role as a commentator for the brand new series AEW Dark: Elevation.
An expansion of the AEW Dark series that has run successfully on Tuesday nights via the company’s official YouTube, Elevation will air on Monday nights at 7:00 PM ET. The show promises to feature “established and rising stars, as well as the top independent wrestlers within the industry, competing against each other in the ring in pursuit of wins”.
Below is the official press release sent to us by AEW:
Wrestling Legend Paul Wight Signs Long-Term Deal with AEW
— Wight Joins Commentary for New YouTube Extension, AEW Dark: Elevation —
February 24, 2021 – As 2021 shapes up to be the year for AEW’s biggest shows yet, today the promotion announced that wrestling legend Paul Wight signed a long-term deal, adding yet another universally regarded name to AEW’s roster of stars, legends, and upcoming talent. Wight will have an extensive role within AEW, and on top of his return to the ring, he will serve as a commentator on AEW’s newest show, AEW Dark: Elevation.
Complementing AEW Dark on Tuesdays, AEW Dark: Elevation will air on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel, and will showcase AEW’s established and rising stars, as well as the top independent wrestlers within the industry, competing against each other in the ring in pursuit of wins. AEW Dark: Elevation will also maintain continuity with AEW DYNAMITE, AEW Dark, AEW pay-per-view shows and streaming events, with wins and losses factoring into each wrestler’s ranking in the company.
With new wrestling programming now available three nights per week, AEW continues to solidify its position as the fastest growing and hottest promotion in professional wrestling.
“It’s been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years,” said Paul Wight. “AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless.”
“Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we’re the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW.”
“Paul is one of the most experienced stars in all of wrestling, and he’s eager to work with our diverse roster,” added Khan. “He can benefit and guide our young talent with his mentorship, and his expert commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation will educate and entertain our fans, and also educate the younger wrestlers on the roster. Furthermore, Paul enters AEW as a licensed wrestler, and he’s very much looking forward to studying our talent firsthand from the commentary desk in preparation for his return to the ring!”
Already a monumental day for AEW, be sure to tune in to AEW DYNAMITE tonight on TNT at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT for additional announcements surrounding Wight’s signing, the new AEW Dark: Elevation show, and the identity of Wight’s commentary partner.
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
Featured above is this week’s new episode of AEW DARK. The show features 16 matches including Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake and a big eight-man tag team match in the main event. As previously reported, Nightmare Factory student Brooke Havok tore her ACL during the taping, but actually finished her match against Leyla Hirsch. Here’s the full lineup:
- Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
- Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nemeth
- Ryzin & Baron Black vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
- Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Louie Valle & Chris Peaks
- Kip Sabian vs. Fuego del Sol
- KiLynn King vs. Tesha Price
- Lee Johnson vs. Serpentico
- Jurassic Express vs. Angel Fashion & VSK
- Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Miranda Alize & Renee Michelle
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Brooke Havok
- JJ Garrett vs. QT Marshall
- Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake
- Max Caster vs. Marko Stunt
- Tony Vega & Steven Stetson vs. Top Flight
- Brian Cage vs. John Skyler
- Bear Country & Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. M’Badu & Levy Shapiro & Daniel Joseph & Aaron Frye
Nightmare Factory Trainee Brooke Havok Injured During AEW DARK Taping, Cody Comments
Brooke Havok, a current trainee at Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory, sustained a torn ACL last Wednesday night while competing against “Legit” Leyla Hirsch.
The news was originally reported by F4WOnline.com but Cody Rhodes confirmed the injury on Twitter today. Impressively, Havok actually wrestled the second half of the match with a torn ACL and it will be shown as planned on tonight’s episode of AEW DARK.
Havok wrestled her first professional match last month on DARK against Dr. Britt Baker DMD. She also competed at the first ever Nightmare Factory showcase at the start of the year.
“This is my very first student,” Cody Rhodes tweeted before the match with Baker. “I never anticipated somebody would be ready this early on, but she did the work and earned this opportunity.
We wish Brooke Havok a speedy recovery and a quick return to the ring!
DARK tonight – https://t.co/lwyVDsS3LG
(*spoiler* Leyla is a beast, but also my respect for Brooke has grown immensely. She tore her ACL halfway through this contest, and she fought on and fought hard!) pic.twitter.com/UVmKtCc1qs
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) February 23, 2021
