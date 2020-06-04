Six-Woman Tag Team Match Added To NXT Takeover: In Your House

WWE has announced a new match for this Sunday’s NXT Takeover: In Your House special that looks to combine some of the promotion’s best female talent into one stacked six-woman tag team bout.

The match will see Candice LeRae team with Dakota Kai and her human shadow Raquel Gonzalez to take on the formidable alliance of Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox.

The war between Nox and Kai has been raging for quite a long time, dating back to Kai turning on her former best friend at NXT Takeover: WarGames last November.

Mia Yim has been mixing it up with Candice over the last several weeks, and after the later’s husband Johnny Gargano continued to interfere in their business, Yim and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee faced the two in a mixed tag team match this Wednesday night.

NXT Takeover: In Your House takes place this Sunday, June 7th live on the WWE Network.