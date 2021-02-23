AEW
Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced For 2/28 AEW Sunday Special
AEW has announced a six-woman tag team match for the February 28th “Sunday Special” on Bleacher Report.
AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will team with Mei Suruga and Rin Kadokura to face Emi Sakura, Veny, and Maki Itoh.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/ptBa6zUiLu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2021
As noted, the free event will be headlined by Thunder Rosa vs. Riho in an AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator semi-finals match.
Aside from Rosa vs. Riho, there are two Eliminator matches remaining. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose will take place on Wednesday’s Dynamite, while Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami will air on YouTube next Monday.
🇺🇸
▼Britt Baker vs Nyla Rose
▼Thunder Rosa vs Riho
🇯🇵
▼Ryo Mizunami vs Yuka Sakazaki#AEW #AEWWomensTournament
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) February 23, 2021
The winner of the US finalist (Rosa, Riho, Baker or Rose) vs. the Japanese finalist (Sakazaki or Mizunami) on the March 3rd Dynamite will go on to challenge Shida for the AEW Women’s Title at Revolution on March 7.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest AEW news and results.
AEW
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Featured above are the next four matches of the ongoing AEW Women’s World Championship Tournament, including the semifinals of the Japan bracket and the final two opening round matches of the U.S. bracket.
1. Nyla Rose def. Tay Conti to advance to the second round of the U.S. bracket. Commentary played up how Conti’s background in judo would help her combat her opponent’s size. In the homestretch, Nyla removed one of the turnbuckle pads but the referee stopped her from hitting Snake Eyes into the exposed metal. Conti had a visual pin on her while the ref put the turnbuckle back. Nyla hit a Death Valley Driver on the entrance ramp and the Beast Bomb back in the ring to advance.
2. Yuka Sakazaki def. Emi Sakura to advance to the finals of the Japan bracket. Yuka got in some early offense including a diving senton from the apron. She got beaten up by Emi’s students outside the ring allowing Emi to dominate most of the offense. Yuka tried to rally back a few times but Emi worked over the back of the neck all match and caught her in a Dragon Sleeper, which is turned into a Cross Rhodes. Emi continued with neckbreakers and a diving senton, but couldn’t quite put the magical girl away. They had a great back and forth exchange trading strikes, then submission attempts, then pinning combinations. Yuka rolled back into the Dragon Sleeper, powered into a spinout side slam, but it was still not enough. She tried for Road to Valhalla, but Yuka landed on her feet, hit a sliding lariat and rolled into a crucifix pin to win.
Sakura and her students attacked Yuka 3-on-1 after the match, until AEW Women’s World Champion Hikara Shida ran out to make the save. Shida was wearing an all white suit and came off like a total badass.
3. Ryo Mizunami def. Aja Kong via countout to advance to the finals of the Japan bracket. Ryo started laying in chops and strikes to the legend, and at first they didn’t register but she eventually wore Kong down in the corner. She dodged an elbow drop and with Kong on the mat went to work with jumping leg drops, before targeting her knee. After a brawl around the cramped ringside area Kong rallied with two backdrop suplexes and some stiff knee strikes. Ryo caught her with a Dragonscrew and slapped on a triangle choke. The ref raised Kong’s arm once, twice and on the third attempt she saved herself. They traded standing clotheslines until Ryo hit a big spear and a top rope diving leg drop for a nearfall. Kong caught her with a spinning back fist and they both collapsed. Frustrated and out of options, Kong dragged her out to ringside and gave Hikaru Shida a metal trash can to hold, throwing Ryo’s head into it. They stumbled back towards the ring, but Ryo hit another top rope leg drop, this time to the back of Kong’s head on the floor. The ref counted her out.
4. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Madi Wrenkowski to advance to the second round of the U.S. bracket. Baker and Reba attacked before the match and beat the hell out of Madi. Once the bell actually rang Britt controlled the offense, taking her time and picking her spots. Madi caught her with forearms and a running crossbody in the corner. A few good chops and at one point a facebreaker. She crashed and burned on a diving crossbody and Britt hit her with an Air Raid Crash for two. The Lockjaw quickly puts Madi away.
AEW
The Dark Order’s Anna Jay Pulled From AEW Tournament Due To Injury, Will Require Surgery
All Elite Wrestling has announced that wrestler Anna Jay sustained a shoulder injury while training. The injury is serious enough that she will require surgery on her shoulder, and will be out of action from anywhere between 6-12 months.
The Dark Order star was slated to compete in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. In fact, her first round match against Dr. Britt Baker DMD was set to take place this evening on the official AEW YouTube account. She will be replaced by Madi Wrenkowski, a student of fellow tournament competitor Thunder Rosa.
Anna Jay was trained by QT Marshall and Ray Lloyd, signing with AEW shortly after wrestling her first professional matches. She was featured consistently on DARK in 2020 after joining forces with The Dark Order.
#BreakingNews
Anna Jay was injured training & can’t compete tonight. Anna requires shoulder surgery & is expected to miss 6-12 months. She’s replaced in the Tournament by alternate @Madi_Wrenkowski, a student & protege of @thunderrosa22. Watch tonight 7/6c https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/QESqn6HWDk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2021
AEW
Big Swole Believes The Women Should Main Event AEW Revolution
Big Swole recently spoke about the work that the women are putting in for AEW, believing they deserve to main event.
While Big Swole isn’t part of the current tournament, having not wrestled since January 19’s AEW Dark, she believes that the women deserve to headline the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV.
“I believe we are putting in the work where we can main event. We should main event. If you have something that is heating up — Shida, she can main event Revolution. It’s something that would also lift the spirits of the women as well. it’s a win-win,” Swole said on Busted Open Radio.
When Swole spoke about how she is doing personally, she admitted that she was heated for a little bit, but she’s now doing better after a brought year.
“I’m taking some time. I was a little heated for a couple of minutes, but I’m doing better. I’m getting back to being 100% healthy. I had a very rough year.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
WWE Championship Match Set For 3/1 Monday Night Raw
Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced For 2/28 AEW Sunday Special
Rhea Ripley Coming Soon To Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
Lacey Evans Is ACTUALLY Pregnant
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
2/16 AEW DARK Video: Jon Moxley In Action, Kingston, Hobbs, Bear Country & More
WATCH: AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator First Round Japan Bracket Matches
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
-
WWE2 days ago
Backstage News On Four Big Matches Currently Planned For WrestleMania 37
-
WWE1 day ago
BREAKING: Edge Has Chosen His WrestleMania Main Event
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Officially Pulls Keith Lee From Tonight’s Title Match, Fatal 4-Way To Determine New Contender
-
AEW1 day ago
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #7)
-
WWE1 day ago
The Miz Pins Drew McIntyre To Become New WWE Champion
-
WWE2 days ago
Jim Ross Discusses WWE’s Booking Of Roman Reigns
-
WWE2 days ago
Bobby Lashley Admits To Feeling Awkward During His Storyline With Lana