Smackdown Assembles Their Final Teams For Survivor Series, Updated Lineup

Natalya defeated Tamina Snuka on Friday Night Smackdown to qualify for the women’s five-on-five elimination match this Sunday night at WWE Survivor Series. Adam Pearce also announced Bayley as the final member of the women’s team, while Otis will round out the men’s team.
WWE Survivor Series
November 22, 2020
Orlando, FL
Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Raw (AJ Styles & Keith Lee & Sheamus & Braun Strowman & Riddle) vs. Team Smackdown (Kevin Owens & Jey Uso & King Corbin & Seth Rollins & Otis)
Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Raw (Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax & Lana & Peyton Royce & Lacey Evans) vs. Team Smackdown (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair & Natalya & Bayley)
Non-Title Match
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Non-Title Match
U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
Non-Title Match
Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
Non-Title Match
Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks
Kickoff Show Match
Dual-Brand Battle Royal