Smackdown Assembles Their Final Teams For Survivor Series, Updated Lineup

Natalya defeated Tamina Snuka on Friday Night Smackdown to qualify for the women’s five-on-five elimination match this Sunday night at WWE Survivor Series. Adam Pearce also announced Bayley as the final member of the women’s team, while Otis will round out the men’s team.

WWE Survivor Series

November 22, 2020

Orlando, FL

Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (AJ Styles & Keith Lee & Sheamus & Braun Strowman & Riddle) vs. Team Smackdown (Kevin Owens & Jey Uso & King Corbin & Seth Rollins & Otis)

Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax & Lana & Peyton Royce & Lacey Evans) vs. Team Smackdown (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair & Natalya & Bayley)

Non-Title Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Non-Title Match

U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

Non-Title Match

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Non-Title Match

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

Kickoff Show Match

Dual-Brand Battle Royal