SmackDown Live Rating Drops Without Vince McMahon

The September 19 edition of SmackDown Live, which didn’t feature an appearance by Vince McMahon, did 2,510,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s number of 2,754,000 viewers.

On this week’s SmackDown, the Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens match for Hell in a Cell was made official, and Charlotte became the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Also, it looks like WWE is going to book a triple threat match for the United States Championship at HIAC between AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, and Tye Dillinger.