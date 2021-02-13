Smackdown Post-Match Interviews: Sami Zayn & Rey Mysterio Confrontation, Bayley Sweeps Riott Squad, More

Below are three post-match interviews and segments taped after Friday Night Smackdown went off the air. You can also check out our independent article (LINK) covering Big E’s post-match promo claiming Apollo Crews isn’t fit to lace up his boots.

Our first video is courtesy of the documentary crew that follows Sami Zayn. He got into an argument walking around the ThunderDome set with Rey Mysterio, after pinning Dominik Mysterio in their tag team match earlier in the night.

Zayn is one of the six competitors who will be competing in the Smackdown Elimination Chamber next Sunday for a shot to immediately challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Here’s an interview with Bayley after she “swept” the Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, thanks to yet another inadvertent assist from Billie Kay.

A bizarre interview with the Street Profits, as always. Montez Ford is back from a minor injury and the Profits are up, following a tag team victory over Chad Gable and Otis, who came within inches of winning. And a good Marshawn Lynch reference for those not sick of them yet.