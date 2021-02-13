Connect with us

WWE

Smackdown Post-Match Interviews: Sami Zayn & Rey Mysterio Confrontation, Bayley Sweeps Riott Squad, More

Below are three post-match interviews and segments taped after Friday Night Smackdown went off the air. You can also check out our independent article (LINK) covering Big E’s post-match promo claiming Apollo Crews isn’t fit to lace up his boots.

Our first video is courtesy of the documentary crew that follows Sami Zayn. He got into an argument walking around the ThunderDome set with Rey Mysterio, after pinning Dominik Mysterio in their tag team match earlier in the night.


Zayn is one of the six competitors who will be competing in the Smackdown Elimination Chamber next Sunday for a shot to immediately challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Here’s an interview with Bayley after she “swept” the Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, thanks to yet another inadvertent assist from Billie Kay.

A bizarre interview with the Street Profits, as always. Montez Ford is back from a minor injury and the Profits are up, following a tag team victory over Chad Gable and Otis, who came within inches of winning. And a good Marshawn Lynch reference for those not sick of them yet.

WWE Signs Another Independent Wrestling Star & Former NJPW STRONG Regular

wwe nxt

WWE has signed 23-year-old independent wrestling high-flyer Blake Christian of Missouri. The news was first reported by Fightful Select.

Christian has only been wrestling for about four years now, but rapidly made a name for himself in 2019 and 2020 wrestling for virtually every major U.S. indie promotion including PWG, GCW, Black Label Pro, AAW, Warrior Wrestling and IWA Mid-South.


Last year, Christian was a mainstay for the weekly NJPW STRONG series and made it to the semifinals of the 2020 Super J-Cup before losing to tournament winner El Phantasmo. Tonight he is actually competing in an eight-man Revolver Match at IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender.

WWE also recently signed Northeast indie star Christian Casanova.

WWE

WWE NXT Injury Report: Updates On Ciampa, LeRae, Legado del Phantasma & Kayden Carter

Below is the official WWE NXT Injury Report hosted by Matt Camp, following Wednesday night’s go-home episode heading into NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

A reminder that while some legitimate injuries have been reported this way by the company in the past, this weekly segment is generally considered to be for storyline purposes only.


Candice LeRae is considered “day-to-day” after injuring her neck thanks to a top rope Eclipse from Ember Moon. Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will advance to the finals of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after their victory over Candice and Indi Hartwell.

Tommaso Ciampa sustained an injury to his shoulder “that required attention”, after being powerbombed into the apron during he and Timothy Thatcher’s hard-fought semifinal Dusty Cup loss to the Grizzled Young Veterans. He is still cleared to compete.

Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Phantasma have both been cleared to compete after being discovered backstage brutally beaten at the hands of Karrion Kross, who has a date with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar this Sunday at TakeOver.

Kayden Carter is also considered “day-to-day” after being thrown off the entrance ramp by Xia Li. She and Kacy Catanzaro have been trying to talk some sense into Xia Li after her recent change in personality and alignment with the mysterious Mei Ying.

WWE

Six-Man Gauntlet Match Set For Raw With Big Elimination Chamber Implications

WWE has announced that Monday’s Raw will be headlined by a six-man gauntlet match.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Jeff Hardy will run the gauntlet to determine who will enter their Elimination Chamber match last. Before that, though, McIntyre will be a guest on Miz TV.


WWE has used gauntlet matches in years past to determine who enters as the sixth man. Elias entered last in 2018, while Randy Orton entered last in 2019.

No matter who the last man standing is, McIntyre will be tasked with defending the WWE Title against all five men next Sunday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The go-home edition of Raw airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET. We’ll have complete coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.

