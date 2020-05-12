Smackdown Star To Challenge Drew McIntyre On Raw Next Week, Charlotte Flair To The Blue Brand

WWE will be loosening restrictions on the current brand split, as viewership for both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown continue to hit record-low numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made the announcement himself on Raw that next week’s show will feature a Brand vs. Brand challenge, which may be a weekly feature going forward.

A member of the Smackdown roster, in this case King Baron Corbin, will make his way to Raw to issue a challenge to anyone they want. Corbin has chosen McIntyre, and will go one-on-one with the champ next Monday evening.

WWE has also announced that Charlotte Flair, who is technically a member of the Raw roster and also the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, will also appear on Smackdown this Friday night.