Smackdown “Urine” Segment Reportedly Violated FOX’s Standards & Practices

An update on the now infamous “urine” segment from last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

For those unfamiliar, the blue brand opened with Sheamus forcing Jeff Hardy to take a urine test because he refused to fight a “junkie” at last weekend’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The segment ended with the “Charismatic Enigma” throwing his sample in Sheamus’ face.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the segment actually violated FOX’s company standards and practices. This is the reason the segment was quickly edited and the urine-throwing was not shown on the U.S. west coast broadcast of the show two hours later.

The two faced off in a hard-hitting match at Backlash just 48 hours later, which Jeff Hardy won with the Swanton Bomb. The bout received near universal praise from fans online, with some claiming it was the best singles match either man had wrestled in several years.