Smackdown Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show

Nikki Cross won a Fatal 4-Way match on Friday Night Smackdown, pinning Lacey Evans in a match that also featured her tag team partner Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke.

WWE has since confirmed that Cross now has the opportunity to challenge Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show pay-per-view. Good lord, that’s a mouthful…

WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show

July 19, 2020

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Wyatt Swamp Fight

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Raw Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks