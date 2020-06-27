Smackdown Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show

Nikki Cross won a Fatal 4-Way match on Friday Night Smackdown, pinning Lacey Evans in a match that also featured her tag team partner Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke.
WWE has since confirmed that Cross now has the opportunity to challenge Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show pay-per-view. Good lord, that’s a mouthful…
WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show
July 19, 2020
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
Wyatt Swamp Fight
Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Smackdown Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross
Raw Women’s Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks