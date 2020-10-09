Soccer Player Adebayo Akinfenwa Claims He’s Had Calls With WWE

WWE is well-known for bringing in celebrities and sports stars, and English Soccer star, Adebayo Akinfenwa could be the next man to do that.

Akinfenwa currently plays for Wycombe Wanderers F.C., but at the age of 38, he is starting to come towards the end of his career. The popular soccer player is notorious for being incredibly strong and having great charisma, both of which work well in the world of professional wrestling.

Akinfenwa recently spoke with TalkSPORT where he admitted he is interested in wrestling and has had a couple of calls lately in regards to possibly getting involved.

“I’ve had a couple of calls recently in regards to that. I’ll be following up on that soon – so it could go up or down depending on the outcome of that,” Adebayo told TalkSPORT. “I can’t tell you a direct percentage in terms of that [coming to fruition], but it’s something I’m really passionate about, so watch this space, people.”

Akinfenwa then took to Twitter where he declared himself as an option for the upcoming WWE Draft, which begins tonight.

https://twitter.com/daRealAkinfenwa/status/1314246054217428994?s=20

Drew McIntyre then responded to his post about the WWE Draft, saying he will have a word with Vince.