Sonny Kiss Brings The Fight, But Cody Rhodes Retains TNT Title On AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes put down yet another challenger Wednesday night on a special “Fight For The Fallen” edition of AEW Dynamite, but the “American Nightmare” came within inches of letting his own ego get between himself and the TNT Championship.

Earlier in the week Cody praised the abilities of his challenger, the “Concrete Rose” Sonny Kiss, but claimed he had no chance in actually taking home the title. That streak of arrogance continued into Dynamite, as the champion did push-ups over his fallen opponent and was clearly not taking the match as seriously as he should.

At one point, Cody actually removed the corner turnbuckle – a traditionally underhanded and illegal tactic – only to be drive face first into the exposed steel just seconds later. Manager Arn Anderson had to pull him to the side, admonishing Rhodes for his attitude.

Sonny Kiss came into the bout with all the confidence in the world, coming to the ring accompanied by Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders after dedicating the bout to the LGBTQ+ community on Twitter. He very nearly snuck out the win on multiple occasions, even delivering the champion’s own signature Cross Rhodes maneuver.

The “American Nightmare” was ultimately able to retain the TNT Championship. The question is, will this be a lesson learned in humility for Cody Rhodes, or are we beginning to see a reemergence of a more evil side of the champion to go along with all his not-so-subtle Horsemen teases?

.@SonnyKissXO brings the roar of the @Jaguars into this TNT Championship match!

Watch Fight for the Fallen NOW at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/uYAcbfV2bk — ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEW) July 16, 2020