Sonny Kiss Thanks Fans For Support Following Hateful Online Comments

Sonny Kiss took to social media to thank those who had stuck up for her after hateful comments were shared online about her upcoming TNT Title shot.

A ‘fan’ had tweeted to Cody Rhodes, questioning why Sonny would be getting a title shot this week. Cody was quick to fire back, telling them to “kiss his ass” if they have a problem with it.

Sonny responded as well, posting the following statement:

Thank you everyone for the overwhelming amount of support. It truly means a lot to me. I’ve been incredibly open and comfortable with who I am since I was practically a baby. You can’t shame someone who is unabashed. LGBTQ+ community and allies, I completely stand with you guys in making wrestling a more positive and comfortable escape for everyone. That is something that we should all strive for. So, once again, I thank you! I’ll close with this: Sadly, I’d imagine the people on social media who spew hatred are often feeling more pain and sadness than what they’re inflicting on others. I won’t speak for everyone and I will continue to respect everyone’s responses that come naturally to them. We’e human. We have emotions. For me, I try my best to not counter hate with hate, but rather with confidence. “An eye for an eye…well, you know the rest. To the LGBTQ+ community: this Wednesday, It’s ON! This is not only for me, but for US! I’m going into this match feeling better than ever.

Sonny will be going one on one with Cody tomorrow night at AEW’s Fight For The Fallen event where they will battle over the TNT Championship.