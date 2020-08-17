Sonya Deville Comments On Her Attempted Kidnapping

Unfortunately this weekend Sonya Deville was involved in a very scary situation as a man attempted to kidnap her, and she’s commented on the situation.

Phillip A. Thomas II, 24, is a South Carolina resident who attempted to kidnap Deville in her own home on Sunday after years of stalking her on social media.

Fortunately, his pre-planned attempt failed and he was swiftly arrested. However, this was no doubt a scary situation and the WWE Superstar commented on it on social media, thanking everyone for their concern. Deville admitted it was a frightening experience but she thanked the Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.