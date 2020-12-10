Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose Unhappy With WWE Slammy Awards Nominees

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure about the WWE Slammy Award nominees.

WWE revealed the full list of awards and nominees earlier this week (Which you can read in full HERE), and the former Fire and Desire tag team aren’t pleased with them.

It is the Rivalry Of The Year Award nominees which they’re particularly unimpressed with, as they believe that their feud has been snubbed.

The actual nominees for the award can be seen below, which does include a couple of questionable options:

* Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* Edge vs. Randy Orton

* Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

* R-Truth vs. The World

* Lana vs. Announcer Tables

Deville and Rose had a major storyline throughout the year on WWE SmackDown, which involved Otis and Dolph Ziggler and led to the ‘Loser Leaves WWE’ match at WWE SummerSlam, which Deville lost.

The duo commented on their snub on social media, with Deville even claiming she should have been up for Breakout Superstar Of The Year.

Damnnn I guess we forgot all about this ? @SonyaDevilleWWE & myself not even nominated ??!! 🥴🥴🥴 7.8M views & counting… hmm 🤔⬇️ Mandy Rose debuts new look as brawl erupts on SmackDown: SmackDown, Augu… https://t.co/IxfW3ziexs via @YouTube — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 9, 2020