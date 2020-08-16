Sonya Deville Reveals She Has ” A Lot Of Freedom” In WWE

Sonya Deville recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com where she discussed having creative freedom working in WWE at the moment.

Sonya Deville has been a real highlight of WWE’s no-fans shows, with her work during the feud with Mandy Rose really earning a lot of plaudits recently. A big part of that could be down to the fact Deville’s had some creative freedom during that time, which she stated is down to the fact she proved herself to management.

“To be honest, I get a lot of freedom,” Deville said. “I’m blessed that… you know, I think it’s one of those things where once you prove yourself and they know that you can talk, uh, who knows your character and your thoughts better than yourself? “I’ve had really cool creative liberties to work with the writers and come up with some cool stuff and kind of say what I’m feeling the last few months.”

Deville then spoke about how she’s added a lot of realism to her promos in order to make things connect with audiences.