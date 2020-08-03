Sonya Deville recently helped WWE NXT Superstar, Tegan Nox come out publicly to the world, and she revealed what advice she provided to her.
Sonya Deville was WWE’s first openly lesbian wrestler and has become a true inspiration for fans ever since. But she has also been an inspiration for fellow wrestlers as well, especially for Tegan Nox.
The Welsh wrestler recently came out herself publicly, which was an announcement that was met with overwhelming positivity from fans and her fellow wrestlers.
When speaking with International Business Times, Deville revealed some details on what she told Tegan prior to that, stating that she was clear with her not to rush things and to do it in her own way, at her own pace.
“Tegan’s an incredible person. I’m so happy for her and her girlfriend,” Deville began. “She reached out to me a couple of months ago and she just kind of picked my brain on my coming out story. What it was like and what she was going through and how to kind of navigate some of the dark waters that she hasn’t done yet. I just gave her the best advice I could, and I told her that I think she’s awesome and speaking her truth is a powerful thing, but to do it on her time, in her way and not to let anybody else dictate that journey for her.”
The WWE SmackDown star then spoke about how there has been a rise in LGBQT+ representation in wrestling recently, with the likes of herself, Jake Atlas, and Sonny Kiss all helping to take the wrestling business into a more positive and inclusive space.
“It’s so cool. I look back to five years ago when I first came into WWE and I was nervous because there wasn’t a lot of representation,” she said. “I didn’t even know of Darren Young at the time. I learned about him as I got signed into NXT, but then he didn’t work for the company anymore. Within my small community, there wasn’t much representation. It was important for me to be that for other young people looking to get into the wrestling industry, and to now see representation of almost all aspects of the LGBTQ+ community is so important. It’s so pivotal for our community and where the sport is going in general.”
She continued, “Having Jake Atlas and Tegan in WWE, and seeing Sonny Kiss and Nyla Rose in AEW, it’s so powerful and it means the world to me. I know that it means the world to younger members of the LGBTQ+ community looking to get into wrestling. It’s really inspirational.”