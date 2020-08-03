Sonya Deville recently helped WWE NXT Superstar, Tegan Nox come out publicly to the world, and she revealed what advice she provided to her.

Sonya Deville was WWE’s first openly lesbian wrestler and has become a true inspiration for fans ever since. But she has also been an inspiration for fellow wrestlers as well, especially for Tegan Nox.

The Welsh wrestler recently came out herself publicly, which was an announcement that was met with overwhelming positivity from fans and her fellow wrestlers.

When speaking with International Business Times, Deville revealed some details on what she told Tegan prior to that, stating that she was clear with her not to rush things and to do it in her own way, at her own pace.

“Tegan’s an incredible person. I’m so happy for her and her girlfriend,” Deville began. “She reached out to me a couple of months ago and she just kind of picked my brain on my coming out story. What it was like and what she was going through and how to kind of navigate some of the dark waters that she hasn’t done yet. I just gave her the best advice I could, and I told her that I think she’s awesome and speaking her truth is a powerful thing, but to do it on her time, in her way and not to let anybody else dictate that journey for her.”

The WWE SmackDown star then spoke about how there has been a rise in LGBQT+ representation in wrestling recently, with the likes of herself, Jake Atlas, and Sonny Kiss all helping to take the wrestling business into a more positive and inclusive space.