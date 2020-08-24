Sonya Deville Says Goodbye Following WWE SummerSlam Defeat

Sonya Deville was defeated during her WWE SummerSlam match with Mandy Rose, and she’s reacted to defeat on social media.

The match, of course, was a ‘Loser Leaves WWE’ match, meaning Sonya Deville is now gone from the company. Her status is currently unknown and there has been speculation that she could be looking to take some time away after the recent attempted kindappning at her home.

However, for now, Sonya has carried things on via social media, simply writing “goodbye” to the fans.

…. goodbye — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

Mandy Rose then responded, saying goodbye to Sonya and adding that she should have thought it through a little better.