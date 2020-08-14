Sonya Deville Thinks She Will Face Shayna Baszler On Raw Underground

Shayna Baszler made her debut appearance on Raw Underground this week, and Sonya Deville believes she will face her eventually.

Baszler was the first female to compete inside Shane McMahon’s newest creation, with WWE playing upon her legitimate MMA background. But she’s not the only woman on the WWE roster with a history in MMA, as Sonya Deville also has one.

When speaking with Sportskeeda, Deville made it clear that she believes there will eventually be a match between them both on Raw Underground.

“I know I’ll end up over there. Uh, it’ll probably end up being me versus Shayna (Baszler) in Underground, uh, one of these days and I’d happily, uh, give her a little TKO action.”

Deville continued on that point and admitted she is very busy going after championship gold right now, but if she has time she will squeeze in a visit to Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground.