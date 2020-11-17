Speak Softly And Carry A Big Ass Sword: Drew McIntyre Slays The Viper To Win Second WWE World Title

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday Night Raw this evening to recapture the WWE Championship, ending the Legend Killer’s world title reign at just 22 days.

McIntyre won his first championship from the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, and had a long rivalry with the red hot Orton throughout the summer, turning over the title last month after being thrown off the side of the Hell in a Cell.

The Scottish juggernaut went into the bout with a little extra momentum thanks to his good friend Sheamus, who said something about Drew’s mom and… somehow procured a chest full of his old family artifacts. To be honest, I was way too preoccupied with the BIG ASS sword that came with it.

McIntyre later sunk that sword into the Raw entrance set like an Arthurian legend, causing a wall of flame to erupt around the ThunderDome. God I love professional wrestling.

In related news, the WWE Championship changing hands also means that the main event of Survivor Series in less than one week’s time is now arguably a lot more interesting. Drew McIntyre takes Orton’s place in a huge clash against Universal Champion Roman Reigns this Sunday.