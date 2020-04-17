Special Themed Edition Of WWE 205 Live Announced

WWE has announced that tonight’s edition of 205 Live will be a special dedicated to former Cruiserweight Champion The Brian Kendrick.
The NXT UK brand did something similar this week, featuring various wrestlers talking about their favorite matches or the matches that inspired them, and then actually showing said matches. Obviously, this is a way to still provide promised content without having to feature new in-ring content during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WWE 205 Live airs every Friday evening at 10PM ET on the WWE Network, immediately following Friday Night Smackdown.
The Brian Kendrick has been a defining force of the NXT Cruiserweight division, and tonight, the gifted high-flyer looks back on the matches that have defined his career.
Kendrick will give an in-depth look at the match that inspired him to pursue his dream of being a WWE Superstar, as well the most memorable match of his own career.
Get inside the mind of The Brian Kendrick and walk down memory lane with one of WWE 205 Live’s most dynamic personalities tonight at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network.