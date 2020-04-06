Special WWE WrestleMania 36 Entrance For Alexa Bliss Was Scrapped

WWE WrestleMania events are notorious for having incredible special entrances, and it appears that Alexa Bliss was set to have one this year.

Alexa Bliss and her tag team partner, Nikki Cross successfully became the Women’s Tag Team Champions for a second time by defeating the Kabuki Warriors at the event this year. While that was no doubt a special moment for Bliss, it appears that WWE had originally planned for her to have a special entrance.

Earlier this year, Bowling For Soup released a song all about her, titled “Alexa Bliss.” The video for the song also featured the WWE Superstar who is a huge fan of the band, and they were set to play live at WrestleMania 36 if the show had gone ahead as normal.

The band’s lead singer, Jaret Reddick confirmed in the comment section of an Instagram post that the band was scheduled to play live originally.