Spirits Reportedly High Backstage Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam Weekend

According to a report by WrestleVotes, the mood backstage in WWE is currently high heading into WWE SummerSlam weekend.

The report stated that the spirits are the highest they have been in some time, especially as many backstage road employees will now be returning to work. The report added that the energy for the weekend should be off the charts, especially with the ThunderDome set being debuted.