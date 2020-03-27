SPOILER: Another WWE Champion Pulled From WrestleMania Title Match

According to PWinsider.com, United States Champion Andrade was pulled from this week’s WrestleMania tapings after suffering an injury to his ribs.

Andrade and Angel Garza were scheduled to challenge the Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships, after defeating Cedric Alexander and Ricochet on Raw to earn the title shot. A replacement for Andrade was reportedly brought up from the NXT brand.

This is the second time (at least) that plans involving these Superstars have had to be changed in all the chaos leading up to WrestleMania this year.

Originally, Andrade was to defend his U.S. title at the show, but Rey Mysterio was pulled after informing WWE that he was quarantining himself at home. Whatever the end results, WrestleMania was taped on Wednesday and Thursday this week, so the Raw tag team title match has already wrapped.