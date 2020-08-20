SPOILER: Big Name To Debut At This Week’s Ring Of Honor TV Tapings

The following report contains a major spoiler for this week’s Ring of Honor television tapings in Maryland. Proceed at your own risk.

Former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling star EC3 is currently in Baltimore, and is set to debut at this week’s ROH Wrestling television tapings, reports PWInsider.com.

Ring of Honor is preparing for their first set of events since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in late February. The ROH Pure Title Tournament, which was suspended earlier in the summer, will be the centerpiece of the company’s comeback.

Earlier this week they revealed a set of safety protocols in conjunction with current Maryland State Athletic Commission standards. All talent and crew in attendance – which should include EC3 – were tested for COVID-19 two weeks out, and will remain under lockdown in individual hotel rooms for three days heading into the tapings.

EC3 returned to IMPACT Wrestling at their last set of television tapings, and is currently involved in a program with self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose. He has not signed a long-term contract with either promotion.