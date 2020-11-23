SPOILER: Former Champion Returning To IMPACT Wrestling

Taylor Wilde is returning to IMPACT Wrestling.

PWInsider.com was the first to confirm the news. The former TNA Knockouts Champion has been largely absent from the professional wrestling world for the last nine years, becoming a full-time firefighter after her run as a mainstay on IMPACT television came to an end in 2010.

Wilde debuted in 2008 as a planted member of the audience, responding to a $25,000 open challenge to face then-Knockouts Champion Awesome Kong. While she was unsuccessful in her first attempt, Wilde shocked the world by defeating Kong to win the cash and the title two weeks later. It was called the biggest upset in TNA history at the time.

It’s unclear what Wilde’s role will be on IMPACT going forward, but the promotion did tape all their television for the rest of 2020 this past week. For what it’s worth, Jordynne Grace has been teasing a mystery partner for the ongoing Knockouts Tag Team Tournament, and Wilde is a two-time tag team champion.

Wilde also started a podcast over the summer called “Wilde On” focussing specifically on women’s wrestling. She has interviewed some big names including Natalya, Madison Rayne, Gail Kim and AEW’s Sonny Kiss.