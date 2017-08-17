SPOILER ** Former TNA Star Makes Announcement

– As noted, GFW’s Destination X tapings are officially underway in Orlando tonight, and as expected, Bruce Prichard opened the show to address the current Tyrus situation.

Suddenly, Prichard is interrupted by the return of Jim Cornette, who then comes down to the ring and “fires” Prichard! Cornette then asked for security to escort Prichard out of the building.

Check out a photo from the tapings below: