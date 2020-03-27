SPOILER: Goldberg’s New Opponent For Wrestlemania 36 Is…

The following report contains a MAJOR spoiler for WrestleMania 36, set to take place next weekend on April 4th and 5th. Proceed at your own risk.

Roman Reigns is out, and a replacement has been found.

According to several reports, including one from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman will be replacing Reigns in the scheduled Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania.

The match between Strowman and Goldberg was actually taped on either Wednesday or Thursday, although who won the match is still unknown.

As first reported in a breaking news update from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Reigns informed WWE officials earlier this week that he did not feel comfortable participating in the recent tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Reigns overcame a battle against leukemia in 2018 and early 2019, which left him immunocompromised. With the continued pandemic of COVID-19, even though WWE is taking all the precautions that they possibly can in still producing shows at the P.C., Reigns is still at an additional, unnecessary risk.

Additionally, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that Roman was actually at the tapings for Smackdown and WrestleMania this week, although the full situation is still unclear.

