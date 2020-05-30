SPOILER: Major Name Misses IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings Again

Those still waiting for IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard to return to television will have to wait a bit longer, it seems.

According to PWInsider.com, the champ was not in attendance at this week’s set of TV tapings in Nashville, TN, which will likely carry the promotion through the end of June and possibly into early July.

Blanchard was originally set to defend her title in a triple threat match against Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards at IMPACT Rebellion on April 19, but that show was repurposed as a two-week TV special during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because Tessa did not work those tapings, or the TV tapings that occurred afterwards – the official company reason given was that she was in Mexico and could not return to the country – the championship has not been seen on IMPACT programming for almost two months.

A tournament began following the Rebellion special to find the new #1 contender to the title, despite the former challengers never actually getting their earned title match. The finals between Ace Austin and Trey Miguel are set to go down next week.

Content from this week’s set of IMPACT television tapings will begin rolling out on the June 9th episode. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds, as the promotion has spent the last month building up to the idea that we will have a world title match at the end of this tournament.