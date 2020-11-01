SPOILER: New ROH Pure Champion Crowned In Tournament Finals

Editor’s Note: While technically the latest episode of ROH Wrestling TV has already begun airing on nationwide Sinclair stations, we are using the “SPOILER” tag for this article because ProWrestling.com provides detailed coverage of the show every Monday night when it airs on FITE TV.

A new ROH Pure Champion was crowned this weekend in the finals of a tremendous tournament that has rolled out over the course of the past eight weeks.

The Pure division represents uninterrupted, no-frills technical professional wrestling at its very best. The unique ruleset surrounding the belt prevents unwanted outside interference, discourages disqualifications, and limits wrestlers to just three ropebreaks each as a measure of additional strategy.

16 wrestlers split into two blocks kicked off the first round of the ROH Pure Tournament in September on a closed set in Baltimore, Maryland.

Block A winner Tracy “Hot Sauce” Williams scored a submission win over Rust Taylor in the first round, and defeated Fred Yehi with another submission win in the quarterfinals. He then picked up a huge upset victory over ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal to advance to the finals.

In Block B, ROH World Tag Team Champions “The Octopus” Jonathan Gresham beat Wheeler Yuta and Matt Sydal via submission in the first two rounds, before pinning Josh Woods in the semifinals to set the stage to crown a new champion.

This weekend’s episode saw Gresham defeat Tracy Williams in the tournament finals to become the first ROH Pure Champion since the title was unified with the ROH World Championship in 2006.

Join us for live coverage of ROH Wrestling TV featuring the championship match this Monday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET. The show airs free on FITE TV and the official Ring of Honor website.