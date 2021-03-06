Connect with us

WWE

SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement

Published

1 hour ago

on

William Regal

William Regal has promised an announcement for the March 10 edition of WWE NXT that will “change the landscape” of the black-and-yellow brand.

It was originally reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there were plans in place for the WWE NXT brand to introduce their own set of Women’s Tag Team Championships. PWInsider.com has now confirmed that Regal will announce the new titles on Wednesday’s show, and that creatively the current plan is to crown the first set of champions at the NXT TakeOver event on April 8 during WrestleMania 37 week.


News of a new set of women’s tag team belts has been met with a mixed reaction on social media. There is some concern that WWE already struggles to maintain their current women’s tag team division across all three brands, without consistently relying on the other singles champions.

Related Topics:

WWE

Booker T, Mark Henry & Ron Simmons Comment On Bobby Lashley Winning WWE Title

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 6, 2021

By

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

WWE uploaded a video to their social media accounts today featuring celebratory messages from former world champions Booker T, Ron Simmons and Mark Henry each congratulating Bobby Lashley on becoming the new WWE Champion.

“There’s a lot of WWE fans out there, a lot of kids that look up to Bobby Lashley,” the World’s Strongest Man said. “You represent them, and you represent me. I respect the hell out of you, Bobby. Congratulations.”


Booker T added, “I’m proud of you, man. Keep doing what you do. Keep representing. Bobby, it’s your time, man. When you won it, I feel like we won it.”

Bobby Lashley dominated The Miz this week on Monday Night Raw to capture the WWE Championship, although Miz spent most of the show trying to avoid defending the title.

His list of accolades now includes the WWE Championship, ECW World Championship, WWE United States and Intercontinental Championship, IMPACT Wrestling World Championship and X-Division Championship. Interestingly enough he has never won a major tag team title.

Continue Reading

WWE

Murphy Returns To Action On WWE Smackdown, No Mention Of Relationship With Mysterio Family

Published

18 hours ago

on

Mar 5, 2021

By

WWE Superstar Murphy returned to the ring this week on Friday Night Smackdown, losing a short match to Cesaro, who is in the early stages of a program with Seth Rollins.

Murphy had not previously wrestled since the first week of December. There was no mention of his on-screen relationship with Aalyah Mysterio or the rest of the Mysterio family, so it looks like WWE may have completely dropped the angle.


Prior to their split, Murphy and Seth Rollins worked a program with the Mysterio family for nearly the entire second half of 2020. Things escalated when it was revealed that Murphy had begun dating lucha legend Rey Mysterio’s daughter, Aalyah.

In the end after months and months of singles and tag team matches on television and pay-per-view, Murphy became a full-fledged babyface and earned the respect of the family, separating himself from Rollins in the process.

Continue Reading

WWE

Universal Title Match Announced For WWE Fastlane, Tag Team Match Scrapped

Published

18 hours ago

on

Mar 5, 2021

By

WWE Fastlane

There has been a major change to the main event at WWE Fastlane.

It was originally announced that Daniel Bryan would team up with the 2021 Royal Rumble winner, Edge, for a tag team match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso. Instead, Reigns will now defend his title against Daniel Bryan in a singles match.


Bryan emerged victorious from a grueling Elimination Chamber match at WWE’s most recent pay-per-view, but Reigns once again skirted a legitimate title defense by demanding Bryan’s earned championship match take place immediately afterwards. Reigns nearly got caught with the Yes Lock, but was able to put down his opponent with relative ease.

This evening on Friday Night Smackdown, Bryan defeated Jey Uso in a Steel Cage Match to earn one more opportunity at the so-called “Tribal Chief” before Reigns moves on to Edge and the main event of WrestleMania 37.

WWE Fastlane takes place on Sunday, March 21 streaming live on both WWE Network and, for the first time, NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

Continue Reading

Trending