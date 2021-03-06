SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement

William Regal has promised an announcement for the March 10 edition of WWE NXT that will “change the landscape” of the black-and-yellow brand.

It was originally reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there were plans in place for the WWE NXT brand to introduce their own set of Women’s Tag Team Championships. PWInsider.com has now confirmed that Regal will announce the new titles on Wednesday’s show, and that creatively the current plan is to crown the first set of champions at the NXT TakeOver event on April 8 during WrestleMania 37 week.

News of a new set of women’s tag team belts has been met with a mixed reaction on social media. There is some concern that WWE already struggles to maintain their current women’s tag team division across all three brands, without consistently relying on the other singles champions.