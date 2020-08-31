SPOILER: Plans For Tonight’s Post-Payback Episode Of Monday Night Raw

One of the major plot points for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be finding a new #1 contender to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, reports PWInsider.

McIntyre successfully defended his title last Sunday against Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Orton then punt kicked him in the skull three times on the next night’s Raw, sending the champion to the hospital.

WWE provided a medical update on McIntyre last night at Payback, confirming that he suffered a “hairline jaw fracture” as a result of the attack.