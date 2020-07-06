SPOILER: Recently Released WWE Superstar On Raw Tonight

A former WWE Superstar released by the company this past April is set to return on Monday Night Raw this evening… and he’s got kids!

PWInsider.com is reporting that Heath Slater, who is technically still under contract with WWE as his 90-day non-compete is still active, will appear on Raw tonight.

It’s unknown whether or not Slater has been offered a new deal with the company. He has been with WWE since signing a developmental contract in 2006, and debuted on television during the first season of the NXT competition series in 2010.