Spoiler Regarding A Controversial Segment Reportedly Set For WWE SmackDown

According to a report by Gary Cassidy of SportsKeeda.com, a controversial segment has been taped for WWE SmackDown this week ahead of WWE Backlash.

Below are *spoilers* about the upcoming episode of the blue brand:

According to the report, a contract signing between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will be taking place ahead of their WWE Backlash match where Sheamus will seek for “assurances” ahead of their match.

The Celtic Warrior demands that Hardy takes a urine test in order to prove he is clean for the match, refusing to compete against a “Junkie” without it.

However, Hardy reportedly admits that he has a problem and things build up as Sheamus demands he takes the test immediately, which leads to Hardy throwing a urine sample at Sheamus’ face…yes, really.

Of course, considering Jeff Hardy’s legitimate history with drug issues, there will be many people who won’t be pleased with this segment taking place as it does take a legitimate situation and turns it into a story.