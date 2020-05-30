SPOILER: Top Stars Back In Action At IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

We have some good news for fans of Ethan Page and Josh Alexander!

The North returned to action at this week’s set of IMPACT Wrestling television tapings in Nashville, reports PWInsider.com. The IMPACT World Tag Team Champions have been stuck in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

>>> READ MORE: Major Name Misses IMPACT TV Tapings Again

While names like Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards have simply remained off television during the pandemic (Tessa did appear in a sit-down interview early on), others have gotten very creative in their attempts to stay hot on IMPACT television, even without being there in-person.

The North have appeared each week in highly entertaining “cinematic” matches and segments, using the BattleArts Academy in Canada for most of their content.

This past week the two traveled to the “Deaner Compound” where they battled Cody Deaner and a gang of wild redneck Canadians in something of a parody of WWE’s own Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

Content from this week’s new set of IMPACT Wrestling television tapings will begin rolling out with the June 9th episode. Join us for live coverage every Tuesday night at 8PM ET.