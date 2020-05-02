SPOILER: Top WWE Superstar Returning On Monday Night Raw

The following report contains a major SPOILER for the May 4th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. Proceed at your own risk.

The “Phenomenal One” AJ Styles is scheduled to return to WWE programming this coming week on Monday Night Raw, reports John Pollock of POST Wrestling.

He has been off television since being buried alive by The Undertaker in their highly praised Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. In a normal universe, that might make it somewhat difficult for a man to come back to life – but apparently not WWE.

This week’s Raw is the go-home show heading into WWE’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 10th, and Pollock noted that Styles is expected to be a part of the event.