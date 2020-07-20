SPOILER: WWE Superstar Possibly Returning At Today’s WWE TV Tapings

It was reported a few weeks back that WWE had quietly moved Mustafa Ali from the Friday Night Smackdown brand to Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Ali was backstage at the WWE Performance Center for today’s television tapings, which may indicate that he’ll be returning on tonight’s show.

The company is taping content for tonight’s episode of Raw today, and may be taping for next week as well. That was the original plan, however there were significant delays in getting things off the ground this afternoon due to creative re-writes and some talent being unavailable.

Ali has not wrestled a match on WWE television since December. It was rumored that he was slotted for the role of the “mystery hacker” that had been taking over segments on Smackdown earlier this year, which has since disappeared from the brand entirely.