SPOILER: WWE Superstar Returning On Monday Night Raw Tonight

The following report contains SPOILERS for this evening’s broadcast of WWE Monday Night Raw. Proceed at your own risk.

Nia Jax is set to return to Monday Night Raw this evening, according to a report from PWInsider.com. She has been off television for the past 6 weeks.

The so-called “Irresistible Force” returned from double knee surgery in April, one night after WrestleMania 36. She immediately entered a program for the Raw Women’s Championship, fighting Asuka to a controversial double count-out at Backlash.