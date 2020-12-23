Connect with us

SPOILERS: 12/25 WWE Smackdown Results

2 hours ago

WWE Smackdown Results

WWE pre-taped this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown at the ThunderDome due to the air date falling on Christmas Day. The show includes three championship matches including a Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, as well as Asuka and Charlotte Flair’s first defense of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Spoiler Results:

Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match to retain the Universal Championship after interference from Jey Uso, who handcuffed KO to the ropes. Reigns apparently kicked out of the pop-up powerbomb and the stunner.

Asuka (c) & Charlotte Flair (c) def. Bayley & Carmella and Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks in a triple threat elimination match to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Banks pinned Bayley. Flair pinned Belair.

— The Street Profits gave Sami Zayn a t-shirt that says “I was the Intercontinental Champion”.

— Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso.

— Big E def. Sami Zayn (c) in a Lumberjack match to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Big E celebrated with all the babyface lumberjacks after the show.

Big Women’s Match Announced, Street Fight To Open This Week’s WWE NXT

5 hours ago

Dec 22, 2020

WWE has added Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai to the lineup for this week’s new episode of WWE NXT on USA Network.

This will be Kai’s first appearance since competing inside WarGames earlier this month. It will also be the first singles match between the two since July when Kai beat Ripley to become number one contender ahead of TakeOver XXX.


It’s also been confirmed that the Street Fight for the NXT Tag Team Championship will open the show.

The holiday-themed show will now feature the following items:

  • “A Very Gargano Christmas” segments featuring The Way
  • Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly reflect on their TakeOver 31 main event
  • Bronson Reed returns to action
  • Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai
  • Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
  • Drake Maverick & Killian Dain vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (c) in an NXT Tag Team Championship Street Fight

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Discusses His ‘Swerve City’ Podcast Joining The WWE Network

18 hours ago

Dec 22, 2020

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott recently joined Sam Roberts’ NotSam Wrestling Podcast where he spoke about his podcast joining the WWE Network.

WWE has recently bolstered its library of content when it comes to podcasts on the WWE Network. The New Day, Sam Roberts, Lillian Garcia, Corey Graves, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott have all had their podcasts placed onto the WWE Network, providing more content for fans.


When speaking with Sam Roberts, Scott discussed how some WWE executives have expressed the fact that they’re pleased with his podcast so far on the WWE Network.

“Once again, I think we exceeded expectations with the WWE Network and the executives up in Connecticut really enjoy what we bring to the table. We’re a nice little corner of the WWE Network that’s starting to get a little bit bigger and we have a little niche that we are still figuring out and we’re gonna grow it. That’s for sure.”

He also went on to talk about his decision to move the podcast from YouTube to the WWE Network, with big improvements on the technological side being a big reason.

“I know for me, I’m not really the most tech savvy person. I try to do it myself. I tried to do it and I wasn’t good at it and the product suffered because of that early on when we were doing just Instagram Live and YouTube. But I was able to reach out to people that knew how to make it happen. So this person branched off to this person that networked to this person, building a team of core people that can make it a well-oiled machine. So even if you’re not invested in the technology or the knowledge of knowing exactly how to make things work or financially, you build a team.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions)

Jey Uso Discusses Working With Paul Heyman: “He’s Damn Near Like My Uncle”

18 hours ago

Dec 22, 2020

Jey Uso has had the chance to sit under the learning tree of Paul Heyman lately, and he spoke about the experience so far.

Jey has played a huge part in the recent storyline with Roman Reigns, starting out as his opponent, and then more recently as his ally. Because of that, he’s spent a lot of time on-camera with Paul Heyman, and during an interview with ProSieben MAXX, Jey discussed what it has been like working with the wrestling mastermind and the closeness of their relationship.


“Real tight Uce, real tight. He’s damn near like my uncle. You know, real tight. I know a lot of people feel some kind of way about Paul Heyman but, that man is in this business for a reason. That man has been around this business for a reason. He does have a brain for this. Look at all the soldiers that he brought out. Brock [Lesnar], I mean just — [CM] Punk. Having him around and being around him every single week has sharpened me as a performer, right? Sharpened me as a co-worker, put me on game man. I’m always working and why would I not sit under the Paul Heyman learning tree?” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions)

