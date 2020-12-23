WWE
SPOILERS: 12/25 WWE Smackdown Results
WWE pre-taped this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown at the ThunderDome due to the air date falling on Christmas Day. The show includes three championship matches including a Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, as well as Asuka and Charlotte Flair’s first defense of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
Results courtesy of Wrestlezone.com.
WWE Friday Night Smackdown Spoiler Results:
— Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match to retain the Universal Championship after interference from Jey Uso, who handcuffed KO to the ropes. Reigns apparently kicked out of the pop-up powerbomb and the stunner.
— Asuka (c) & Charlotte Flair (c) def. Bayley & Carmella and Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks in a triple threat elimination match to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Banks pinned Bayley. Flair pinned Belair.
— The Street Profits gave Sami Zayn a t-shirt that says “I was the Intercontinental Champion”.
— Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso.
— Big E def. Sami Zayn (c) in a Lumberjack match to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Big E celebrated with all the babyface lumberjacks after the show.
WWE
Big Women’s Match Announced, Street Fight To Open This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has added Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai to the lineup for this week’s new episode of WWE NXT on USA Network.
BREAKING: @RheaRipley_WWE will battle @DakotaKai_WWE tomorrow night on #WWENXT!https://t.co/XkX6p0s5ra
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
This will be Kai’s first appearance since competing inside WarGames earlier this month. It will also be the first singles match between the two since July when Kai beat Ripley to become number one contender ahead of TakeOver XXX.
It’s also been confirmed that the Street Fight for the NXT Tag Team Championship will open the show.
BREAKING: The #WWENXT Tag Team Championship #StreetFight between @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit and Killian Dane & @WWEMaverick will kick off @WWENXT tomorrow night.https://t.co/jNFPDtMBzf
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
The holiday-themed show will now feature the following items:
- “A Very Gargano Christmas” segments featuring The Way
- Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly reflect on their TakeOver 31 main event
- Bronson Reed returns to action
- Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai
- Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Drake Maverick & Killian Dain vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (c) in an NXT Tag Team Championship Street Fight
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
WWE
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Discusses His ‘Swerve City’ Podcast Joining The WWE Network
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott recently joined Sam Roberts’ NotSam Wrestling Podcast where he spoke about his podcast joining the WWE Network.
WWE has recently bolstered its library of content when it comes to podcasts on the WWE Network. The New Day, Sam Roberts, Lillian Garcia, Corey Graves, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott have all had their podcasts placed onto the WWE Network, providing more content for fans.
When speaking with Sam Roberts, Scott discussed how some WWE executives have expressed the fact that they’re pleased with his podcast so far on the WWE Network.
“Once again, I think we exceeded expectations with the WWE Network and the executives up in Connecticut really enjoy what we bring to the table. We’re a nice little corner of the WWE Network that’s starting to get a little bit bigger and we have a little niche that we are still figuring out and we’re gonna grow it. That’s for sure.”
He also went on to talk about his decision to move the podcast from YouTube to the WWE Network, with big improvements on the technological side being a big reason.
“I know for me, I’m not really the most tech savvy person. I try to do it myself. I tried to do it and I wasn’t good at it and the product suffered because of that early on when we were doing just Instagram Live and YouTube. But I was able to reach out to people that knew how to make it happen. So this person branched off to this person that networked to this person, building a team of core people that can make it a well-oiled machine. So even if you’re not invested in the technology or the knowledge of knowing exactly how to make things work or financially, you build a team.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions)
WWE
Jey Uso Discusses Working With Paul Heyman: “He’s Damn Near Like My Uncle”
Jey Uso has had the chance to sit under the learning tree of Paul Heyman lately, and he spoke about the experience so far.
Jey has played a huge part in the recent storyline with Roman Reigns, starting out as his opponent, and then more recently as his ally. Because of that, he’s spent a lot of time on-camera with Paul Heyman, and during an interview with ProSieben MAXX, Jey discussed what it has been like working with the wrestling mastermind and the closeness of their relationship.
“Real tight Uce, real tight. He’s damn near like my uncle. You know, real tight. I know a lot of people feel some kind of way about Paul Heyman but, that man is in this business for a reason. That man has been around this business for a reason. He does have a brain for this. Look at all the soldiers that he brought out. Brock [Lesnar], I mean just — [CM] Punk. Having him around and being around him every single week has sharpened me as a performer, right? Sharpened me as a co-worker, put me on game man. I’m always working and why would I not sit under the Paul Heyman learning tree?” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions)
SPOILERS: 12/25 WWE Smackdown Results
X-Division Title Match Announced For IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV, Possible Knockouts Title Match
Big Women’s Match Announced, Street Fight To Open This Week’s WWE NXT
IMPACT Wrestler Of The Year & More 2020 Awards, Super X-Cup Brackets Revealed
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Discusses His ‘Swerve City’ Podcast Joining The WWE Network
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting Speaks, Kenny Explains, Dynamite Diamond On The Line
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
-
Editorials1 day ago
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
-
WWE2 days ago
Bruce Prichard Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Madusa Throwing The Women’s Title In The Trash
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE News: Big E Rants About Goldberg, ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ Season Two Guests, More
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Announces Raw Legends Night For January 4 Episode
-
WWE2 days ago
AJ Styles Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WrestleMania 37
-
WWE2 days ago
Six-Man Street Fight, Opening Segment & More Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Gives A Medical Update On Lana At WWE TLC