WWE pre-taped this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown at the ThunderDome due to the air date falling on Christmas Day. The show includes three championship matches including a Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, as well as Asuka and Charlotte Flair’s first defense of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Results courtesy of Wrestlezone.com.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Spoiler Results:

— Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match to retain the Universal Championship after interference from Jey Uso, who handcuffed KO to the ropes. Reigns apparently kicked out of the pop-up powerbomb and the stunner.

— Asuka (c) & Charlotte Flair (c) def. Bayley & Carmella and Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks in a triple threat elimination match to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Banks pinned Bayley. Flair pinned Belair.

— The Street Profits gave Sami Zayn a t-shirt that says “I was the Intercontinental Champion”.

— Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso.

— Big E def. Sami Zayn (c) in a Lumberjack match to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Big E celebrated with all the babyface lumberjacks after the show.