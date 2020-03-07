SPOILERS: 3/6 NXT UK Television Taping Results From Coventry, England

The following matches were taped on Friday afternoon during night one of NXT UK television tapings in Coventry, England.

Dark: Xia Brookside def. Nina Samuels

Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley def. Dan Moloney & Dereiss Gordon

Noam Dar def. Ligero

Dani Luna vs. Amale (DQ)

Ilja Dragunov def. A-Kid

Ashton Smth & Oliver Carter def. Tyson T-Bone & Saxon Huxley

Ridge Holland def. Joseph Conners

Kassius Ohno def. Kenny Williams

Kay Lee Ray def. Dani Luna

Gallus def. Dave Mastiff, Flash Morgan Webster & Trent Seven

Finn Balor def. Alexander Wolfe

Finn Balor opened the taping and called out Imperium, managing to shake off a 3-on-1 attack. He also closed out the taping with a win over Alexander Wolfe. Imperium got ejected from the match by the referee. Tyler Bate came out and challenged him, dropping Balor with a nasty right hook and the airplane spin.