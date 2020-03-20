Spoilers* AEW Dark Results From Jacksonville, FL (3/18)

AEW taped several matches during AEW Dark this week that should set the company up for a couple of weeks worth of content.

Below are the results of the show, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com:

– Jake Hager def. Joe Alonzo

– SCU def. Shawn Spears & Robert “Ego” Anthony

– Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall def. Matt “Sex” Sells and Jon Cruz

– Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) def. Suge D (Sugar Dunkerton)

– Wardlow def. ???

– Colt Cabana def. Brandon Cutler

– Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss def. Corey Hollis & ???

– Darby Allin def. Kip Sabian

The matches are set to be used over the next two weeks of AEW Dark content, but with the future of AEW Dynamite uncertain, they could end up being used there as well.